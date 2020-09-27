Nayagarh: A man murdered Saturday night his younger cousin, a class IX student, belonging to Mahatpalla village under Ranapur police limits in Nayagarh district. Police said Sunday that a dispute over money led to the murder. The deceased has been identified as Suman Behera.

Police said since the student’s cousin is one of the primary suspects, he has been detained.

Preliminary investigations have revealed that the victim lost his father eight months ago. The family had received Rs 5,00,000 as compensation after the death of Suman’s father. Suman’s mother works as cook at a school to meet the daily expenses of the family.

Police said that the suspect made plans to usurp the money. He realised that Suman was the only hindrance he faced in getting the money. So he decided to eliminate him. He stabbed him to death Saturday night.

On being informed, police had reached the village and sent the body for post-mortem. Further investigation is underway, they said.

