Berhampur: Police arrested a youth on charge of molesting and assaulting a woman snacks vendor over payment at Borigaon under Sadar police limits here, Sunday. The accused was identified as Suresh Sahu of Borigaon. A case was registered in this connection and the accused produced in court. He was arrested after the survivor lodged a complaint in the police station. Police said the woman runs a snacks stall at Borigaon where Suresh visits often to have food.

He however, does not pay and escapes after having food. The incident occurred two days back when Suresh visited the stall and had food there. He was trying to go away when the woman asked him to pay. This led to a heated altercation between the two. Enraged, Suresh molested the woman and then thrashed her. He even allegedly threatened her of dire consequences, the survivor stated in her complaint.