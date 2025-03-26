Bhubaneswar: Assembly Speaker Surama Padhy emphasised the pivotal role of youth in nation-building and achieving the vision of Viksit Odisha 2036 and Viksit Bharat 2047 at the state-level Viksit Bharat Youth Parliament held on the Assembly premises Tuesday. She highlighted the need for grassroots empowerment to shape a progressive future.

The two-day event was inaugurated in the Assembly’s conference hall, with around 140 participants from various districts of the state. Winners from this competition will represent the state at the national Viksit Bharat Youth Parliament in New Delhi.

Prominent attendees included Deputy Speaker Bhavani Shankar Bhoi, Higher Education and Youth Services Minister Suryabanshi Suraj, Health and IT Minister Mukesh Mahaling, MLAs Siddhant Mohapatra and Manas Kumar Dutta, and Assembly Secretary Satyabrata Raut. They applauded the enthusiasm of young participants and encouraged them to actively engage in policy discussions.

Organised under the Ministry of Youth Affairs & Sports, the initiative aims to foster leadership qualities among youth, providing a platform for dialogue and skill enhancement.

PNN