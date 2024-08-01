Bolangir: In a shocking incident, a minor girl was allegedly killed by a youth by forcibly feeding her with poison when she was alone at her Banjipali residence under Agalpur police limits in Bolangir district, Wednesday. The accused was identified as Pranay Pradhan, a native of neighbouring Insa village. Police registered a case and sent the body for post-mortem after the girl’s mother lodged a complaint at Agalpur police station, IIC Basudev Bhoi said.

The incident occurred when the victim, a Plus II student of a local college, was alone at home as her father and brother were away, and her mother had gone to the village pond to take bath. When her mother reached home, she saw a youth pressing the nose of her daughter and force-feeding her poison. The woman raised an alarm but the accused attacked her and fled the scene.

Meanwhile, the condition of the girl became critical due to the impact of the poison. The woman informed her husband and son who ran back home and admitted the girl to Losingha community health centre. After preliminary treatment, doctors shifted her to Bhima Bhoi Medical College and Hospital in Bolangir where the victim succumbed, said the police. While some termed the incident as the fallout of a one-sided affair, the girl’s family rubbished the allegation. Investigation is on.