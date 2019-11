Soro: As part of Kartika Purnima celebrations, a youth of Soro set sail a 140-feet long boat to commemorate the maritime glory of Odisha. The eco-friendly boat is made of thermocol, bamboo, paper and cloth.

In keeping alive the 18-year-old tradition, the boat was prepared by members of Madan Mohan Jubak Sangha of Manitri as part of ‘Raas Purnima’.

Hundreds of people thronged to Manitri to have a glimpse of the magnificent boita (boat) and take part in the Kartika Purnima celebrations.

PNN