Bolagarh: Thirty-year-old Prafulla Mohapatra of Arikama under Bolagarh block in Khurda district was looking for something to eke out a comfortable living. He watched a video on quail farming on YouTube and that changed his life for good. Prafulla is now self-sufficient through quail farming and in the process has become an example for several youths of his locality.

“About four months ago, I watched a video on quail (locally called ‘gunduri’) farming. I saw a good option of making a living from it,” said Prafulla.

“I had only Rs 1.5 lakh, but decided to invest the entire amount in quail farming. Following the guidelines seen on the video, I purchased eggs of quail and hatched them though incubating machines,” Prafulla added.

The hatchlings are nurtured till they achieve a particular size. It has become a regular source of income for Prafulla now.

The meat of quail is tastier than that of chicken. As it is a hybrid variety of the wild species of quail bird, its farming is not illegal.

The demand of quail and its eggs are high in the market. Eating quail meat is healthy, according to many, as it supposedly is an antidote for various diseases like diabetes, arthritis and good for the heart, informed Prafulla.

Within months of investing money, Prafulla’s business has grown manifold. Now he operates in Bhubaneswar, Dhenkanal and Nayagarh. Small traders purchase quails from his doorstep and he earns thousands of rupees every month.

Prafulla added that within a month of their birth, the birds are ready to be sold. Each bird (maximum 250 grams of meat) costs about Rs 60. Quails are usually fed the same things that are provided to other poultry birds.

Prafulla said that he is now concentrating on his business wholeheartedly as the returns have been good for him. He is hoping to expand his business to other parts of Odisha in future.