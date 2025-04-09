Phulbani: A POCSO court here sentenced a man to 20 years in jail for raping a 17-year-old girl, a government lawyer said on Wednesday.

Public prosecutor Banamali Behera said the judge of the special POCSO court, Kailash Chandra Swain, also imposed a fine of Rs 20,000 on convict Santa Kumar Pradhan (24).

The judge ordered that if Pradhan failed to pay the fine, he will remain in custody for another two years.

The judgment was pronounced on the basis of the examination of 16 witnesses, Behera added.

According to the prosecution, Pradhan, who hails from Daringbadi in Kandhamal district, had taken shelter in the house of the victim on a stormy day (July 18, 2016) and raped her when she was alone at home.

Later, following a decision by the village committee, the two were married off in 2021.

Three years later, in 2024, Pradhan abandoned his wife on various pretexts, Behera said.

The victim’s wife then lodged an FIR with the Phiringia police against her husband, following which the accused was arrested.

PTI