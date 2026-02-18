Cuttack: A youth was shot dead during a feast with friends in broad daylight Wednesday at Nuapada Press Colony under Madhupatna police limits in Cuttack.

According to reports, the incident occurred while a group of friends had gathered for a feast. During the gathering, an argument reportedly broke out. In the heat of the moment, one of the friends allegedly opened fire. The bullet struck the victim in the chest.

The deceased has been identified as Soumyaranjan Jena, who was known to be a good cricketer. He was immediately rushed to SCB Medical College and Hospital, where doctors declared him dead.

The identity of the attacker and the motive behind the firing are yet to be ascertained. Friends of the deceased said he had no known enmity with anyone.

Senior police officials reached the spot after being informed and have launched an investigation into the incident.