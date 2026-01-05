Gajapati: A youth was shot over a love-related dispute in Dhepasahi village under Mohana police limits in Odisha’s Gajapati district, in a shocking incident reported Monday.

According to sources, tensions had been simmering in the village for a long time over a love affair, prompting villagers to hold a meeting to resolve the issue. According to reports, Santosh Pradhan, a resident of the village, was allegedly involved in a one-sided relationship with a local woman and had forcibly taken her away a few days earlier. The woman was later traced by her family and married off elsewhere.

However, when the woman returned to her native village a few days later, Santosh tried to take advantage of the situation again. He reportedly abducted her once more and hid her in a house. After the family rescued her, a meeting was called to settle the issue.

However, during the meeting, Santosh opened fire with a gun, injuring Anil Kumar Karad, who sustained a bullet wound to his right leg. The injured was first rushed to Chandragiri Medical Centre for treatment and later shifted to MKCG Medical College and Hospital in Berhampur as the bullet remained lodged in his leg.

Following a written complaint by the victim’s family, police arrested the accused from a nearby forest and detained him at the police station. An investigation is underway.