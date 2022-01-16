Bhubaneswar: Tension ran high in Capital city after a youth was stabbed to death at Press Chowk under Sahid Nagar police limits Saturday evening.

The deceased was identified as Niranjan Parida alias Chintu of Gadakana area. Three of Chintu’s friends – Vishal Patra, Vivek Patra and Sritanu Mishra – also sustained severe injuries.

The injured are undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Acharya Vihar area. Soon after the incident, some local youths staged a protest blocking the road at Press Chowk demanding immediate arrest of the accused.

Local sources said Chintu passed some lewd comments on a girl working at the nearby vehicle shop at Press Chhak.

Later, the girl informed some of her friends from Behera Sahi in Nayapalli about the incident following which six accused persons reached the spot on two motorcycles and started arguing with Chintu.

The heated argument soon took a violent turn as the accused attacked Chintu and his friends with sharp knives.

Police, however, said there was tiff between the two sides over eating cake at a restaurant a few minutes before the incident. Police have detained an eyewitnessand were questioning him.

They have also identified the accused from the footage of a CCTV camera installed near the crime scene.

