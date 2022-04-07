Sambalpur: A youth was stabbed to death while attending nature’s call near Garadapali Canal in Burla Thursday. The deceased has been identified as Lambodar Nayak.

As per sources, Kapil Nayak, a resident of Mahulpalli area, along with his son Lambodar and brother-in-law Abhin Sundar had come to the ENT department of VIMSAR Wednesday.

Lambodar and Abhin went to attend nature’s call near the canal Thursday morning. Meanwhile, a few miscreants came from nowhere and stabbed Lambodar while Abhin was standing on the road.

Lambodar died on the spot while the miscreants fled. Burla police reached the spot and seized the body. A manhunt is on to nab the miscreants.

PNN