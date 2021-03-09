Rairangpur: A youth surrendered before the police after hacking a woman of his village to death. The incident was reported from Roadsahi village under Jamda police limits in Mayurbhanj district Tuesday.

The accused and deceased have been identified as Debendra Nayak and Mechas Singh respectively.

According to a source, Nayak had an altercation with Singh over some issues. The picture turned ugly when Nayak lost his cool and started attacking Mechas with an axe till she collapsed on the ground. She died on the spot.

Committing the crime, Nayak went straight to Jamda police station with the axe crime and surrendered before the police.

The reason which led to the altercation and the murder of Mechas is yet to be ascertained. Registering a case, the police detained Nayak, recovered the body for post- mortem and launched a probe into the incident.

PNN