Bhubaneswar: Nayapalli Police said a youth was arrested Thursday late night for misbehaving with a woman police officer allegedly under the influence of alcohol. The youth was pulled up for not wearing a mask. The incident occurred at an Omfed stall in VIP Colony under Nayapalli Police station.

The accused has been identified as Bikash Kumar Pradhan (25), son of Surendra Pradhan of Khaira locality in Ganjam district. He has been staying at Kolathia locality under Khandagiri police limits in this city for the last couple of months.

Also Read: DHSE to declare Plus-II first merit list selection today

Police said that a team led by Nayapalli police station sub-inspector Pratima Sahoo was deployed to check if COVID-19 guidelines were being followed at VIP colony and nearby areas. They found Bikash without a mask, purchasing milk at a stall. Accordingly he was fined Rs 500 for violating COVID-19 guidelines.

Instead of complying with the orders of the police, Bikash started misbehaving with them. He allegedly abused the woman officer publicly. He even followed them back to the police station and threatened them with dire consequences if the fine against him was not withdrawn. He continued to use filthy language inside the police station also.

Following this development the police registered a case under IPC section 341/294/353/354-(D)/506 and arrested Bikash. He will court forwarded to the court Friday.

PNN