Jajpur: Odisha Police Monday recovered the body of a youth with injury marks from the banks of Baitarani River in Jajpur district.

The deceased was identified as Mataka Munda, 27, a resident of Ghatagan area in Keonjhar district, police said.

Mataka had been working as a daily labourer and was staying with a relative in Jajpur town, according to a police official.

Locals discovered the body near Patapur village under Jajpur Town police limits and alerted the authorities. Police arrived at the scene and sent the body for autopsy while launching an investigation.

The circumstances surrounding Mataka’s death were yet to be determined, police said. “We have sent the body for postmortem and are waiting for the report to ascertain the exact cause of death,” the police officer said.

PTI