Nayagarh: Police Saturday recovered a decomposed body of a youth from Kaliasandha forest near Darpanarayanpur village under Ranapur police limits in Nayagarh district.

The police identified the body as that of Balabhadra Baliarsingh (27), a resident of Lathipada under Itamati police limits in Nayagarh district.

Some local villagers first spotted the body in the jungle and immediately informed the police.

A team led by Ranapur police station IIC Jyoti Ranjan Panda reached the body and recovered the body for post-mortem.

Police’s preliminary investigation suggested that Balabhadra was beaten to death at least four days ago. In their attempt to do away with any evidence, the miscreants tried to burn the body using acid and later dumped the body in the jungle.

“It will be too early to say anything about the case. The post-mortem report will help us solve the case and the miscreants will soon be apprehended”, said the police.

PNN