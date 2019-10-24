Baripada: A large number youths under the banner of Democratic Youth Organization (DYO) staged a protest Thursday in front of Mayurbhanj Collector’s office led by president of the body Pitamber Nayak to get their demands fulfilled.

Among the demands were providing of unemployment allowance, to get labour-oriented industry in the district which will create job opportunities, establish railway connection between Bangiriposi-Keonjhar and Chakulia-Budhamara and prevention of illegal liquor trade and withdrawal of the new amended motor vehicles act.

They also urged the collector to establish stadiums for development of sports in different blocks of the district. The youths presented a detailed memorandum to the District Collector. Among others who took part in the rally were secretary DYO Kedarnath Sahoo and former MLA Sambhunath Nayak.

