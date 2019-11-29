Bhadrak: After a gap, local residents have resurrected the demand for a government medical college in Bhadrak. This has been a prestige issue for the people of the district after FM Medical College and Hospital was set up in Balasore.

Hundreds of youths started a signature campaign at the old collectorate Wednesday. They were seen collecting signatures from people from all walks of life to build pressure on the government.

Several organisations took part in the campaign. They observed that there was a need for a medical college in Bhadrak while the state government has ‘neglected’ the district in all sectors. They hoped that the drive would build up pressure on the state government to set up a medical college as was done in other districts.

A few months ago, over 500 intellectuals, students and elderly citizens had started a signature campaign.