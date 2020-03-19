Patna: Police recovered Thursday a mutilated body of a youth from under a culvert near Khireitangiri locality on NH-49 under Turumunga police limits in Keonjhar district.

The deceased has been identified as Pradeep Kumar Mohanty, a resident of Chillida village. He was working as a driver with a private company in Chennai.

Sources said, Pradeep was scheduled to return to his home Wednesday. However, when he did not do so and his family members could not contact him. They lodged a complaint with the police following which a search was launched and his body was located.

The exact cause of death is yet to be ascertained. However, looking at the nature of the injuries police suspect it to be a case of murder after which the body was dumped under the culvert. An investigation has been launched to find out the cause of Pradeep’s death.

PNN