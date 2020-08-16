Kantapada: Even as the country celebrates 74th Independence Day all over, youths of Chheda village under Kantapada block in Cuttack district planted saplings in their locality Saturday.

By strictly maintaining social distance amid COVID-19 outbreak in the district, the village youths planted 1,050 saplings at Kantapada tehsil office premises. It is known that the youths are members of a local club named Sankateswar Yubak Sangha.

Kantapada additional tehsildar Subhranshu Sahoo, block development officer Subhashree Rath, panchayat Samiti chairperson Smitarani Swain and several other officials including local people’s representatives were present on the occasion.

PNN