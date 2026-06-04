Sundargarh: Sand mafias allegedly attacked mining and police personnel during a raid on illegal sand transportation from Amalipali sand ghat on the Ib River in Sundargarh district Wednesday morning.

The attackers also reportedly snatched away three of the four sand-laden tractors that had been seized by the authorities.

Based on a complaint lodged by Junior Mining Officer Akshaya Kalo, Town Police registered a case (225/26) and launched an investigation to identify and apprehend those involved.

According to reports, acting on information about the illegal transportation of sand from Amalipali sand ghat, Kalo, accompanied by a Mines department employee and five police personnel, conducted a raid at around 8 am.

The team seized four tractors loaded with sand and was transporting them to the police station.

However, a group of sand lifters intercepted the officials, reportedly pushing and abusing the mining and police personnel before physically assaulting them.

During the altercation, the attackers allegedly took away three of the seized tractors and fled the scene.

Police began a probe into the incident, and efforts are underway to trace and arrest the accused