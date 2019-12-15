Bhadrak: Even as flower business is booming in some parts of Bhadrak, some youths in Basudevepur area have become self-sufficient by taking up this business.

Meet Basudev Barik, 27, a flower trader from Uchadiha under Basudevpur Municipality. He runs his flower shop at Block Road. Like Basudev dozens of youths in the town have been selling flowers and reaping rich dividends.

Barik admitted that this flower business had shown him the way of earning his livelihood and made him economically empowered. “If someone keeps on working sincerely, she/he can be able to eke out his living,” he confided.

The condition of Basudev’s family was not sound. After passing out matriculation, he could not pursue higher studies, he lamented. He worked at a flower shop in Basudevpur town for a monthly salary of Rs 6000.

“I worked for six years at the shop and learnt all the tricks of the trade – trading tacks, shills of binding flowers and decoration of wedding cars,” he recalled.

Then, he borrowed Rs 5000 from his neigbour and started his own flower shop in a small space. He got flowers from Kolkota. After seven years into this business, he has managed to establish himself as a flower trader in the area. He earns profits of over Rs 10,000 per month.

In marriage seasons, sales of rose, marigold, jasmine, lotus, tulips and scores of other varieties are in high demand. The marriage season is the peak period for florists, the time to enhance their business manifold.

Besides, the period from January to June too ensures brisk business. ‘’People belonging to different religions observe some of the major festivals during this period and we sell quintals of flowers needed for decoration,’’ he said.

“Sales of flowers go up during wedding, thread ceremonies, festivals and meetings and I make good profits,” he said. “Besides my daily expenses, I am supporting my family from the profits I get from flower business,’’ he added.

His family comprises his wife, a son, mother, his brother, sister-in-law and a nephew.

He observed that the flower trade of Basudevpur Bazar is fully dependent on Kolkota, but there has hardly been any effort from the government to explored floriculture in his area where land fertile and suitable enough to boost this farming.

“There is a need for development of infrastructure to push flower farming. Locals produce will lessen our dependency on Kolkota. Besides, many farmers will have a scope for earning from floriculture,” he maintained.

PNN