When YouTube launched in 2005, it wasn’t the global video platform we know today. Surprisingly, it started as a dating website where users could upload videos introducing themselves to potential partners.

But after failing to attract users, its founders shifted gears, allowing anyone to upload videos of any kind. This pivot transformed YouTube into one of the top video-sharing platforms.

This isn’t the only time a business completely changed direction. Here are some of the most successful pivots in history:

1. Netflix: From DVD rentals to streaming giant

Netflix started in 1997 as a DVD rental service, mailing movies to customers. As digital media grew, the company pivoted to streaming in 2007. This move not only kept Netflix relevant but also made it a leader in the entertainment industry, producing original content that rivals traditional studios.

2. Twitter (Now called as X): From podcast platform to social media powerhouse

Before Twitter, there was Odeo, a podcasting platform. When Apple’s iTunes dominated the podcast space, Odeo’s future looked bleak. Its team pivoted to a microblogging service where users could post short updates—Twitter was born, reshaping digital communication.

3. Instagram: From check-in app to photo-sharing phenomenon

Instagram started as Burbn, an app focused on check-ins and location-based socializing. However, its founders noticed users were more interested in photo-sharing. They stripped away other features, refined the app, and created Instagram, which quickly became a social media sensation.

4. Shopify: From snowboards to e-commerce powerhouse

Shopify’s founders initially built an online store to sell snowboards. Frustrated with existing e-commerce platforms, they developed their own software. Soon, they realized their e-commerce solution had more potential than selling snowboards, leading to Shopify’s transformation into a leading e-commerce platform.

5. Slack: From failed video game to workplace essential

Slack began as an internal messaging tool for a gaming company working on Glitch, an online multiplayer game. The game flopped, but the communication tool proved useful. The company pivoted, launching Slack, which is now widely used in workplaces worldwide.

6. PayPal: From palm-pilot payments to online transactions

PayPal started as a digital payment system for Palm Pilot devices. Seeing the bigger potential in online transactions, the company pivoted to become a leader in internet payments, eventually being acquired by eBay and later becoming an independent financial giant.

7. Nintendo: From playing cards to video games

Founded in 1889, Nintendo originally made playing cards. Over the years, it experimented with different businesses—including a taxi service and even a love hotel chain—before finding success in video games. Today, Nintendo is a household name with franchises like Super Mario and The Legend of Zelda.

Business pivots often stem from necessity, failure, or changing markets. While some companies struggle to adapt, others reinvent themselves and thrive. YouTube’s transformation from a dating site to a video empire and Netflix’s shift from DVDs to streaming prove that adaptability is key to long-term success.

