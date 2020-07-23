Famous YouTuber Suriya Devi (Suriya Devi) was arrested Thursday by the police after Bigg Boss Tamil 3 contestant Vanita Vijaykumar had filed a written complaint against her. The complaint had been filed July 14. Vanita has accused Suriya of ‘cyberbullying’ her. Apart from Suriya, Vanita has also complained against producer Ravindran. In her complaint Vanita has said that she is living in constant fear because of Suriya.

Acting on the complaint, police have taken Suriya Devi into​ custody and investigation is on in the case. They are also questioning Suriya on the issue.

This incident happened soon after Vanita’s marriage to Peter Paul. This marriage was not without controversy either. Paul’s first wife had also gone to the police and lodged a complaint against Vanita and Paul. In it she said that the two had got married without Paul obtaining a proper divorce. From his first marriage with Paul has two children with Helen.

Elizabeth was supported by Laxmi Ramakrishna, actress Kasturi Shankar, producers Ravindran and Suriya Devi, the hosts of the ‘Solvathellam Unmai’ show. All of them have spoken against Vanita and Paul with Ravindran and Suriya being the most vociferous.

Vanita has accused Suriya of making derogatory remarks about her marriage to Paul. She allegedly had a bitter war of words with Kasturi and Lakshmi on social media platforms. Then Vanita deleted here Twitter account. Vanita has also alleged that Suriya’s constant abuse was affecting her mental health.