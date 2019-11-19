Yuvraj Singh is having good time with Maratha Arabians in the Abu Dhabi T10 League. The star cricketer recently posted a hilarious video that has been going viral on social media.

In the video, Singh can be seen making his teammate Chadwick Walton from the West Indies speak in punjabi after his team’s win over Team Abu Dhabi Monday. Later, Yuvraj took to Instagram and posted the video.

Chadwick Walton can be seen attempting to speak in punjabi and later bursting out in laughter. Yuvraj Singh captioned the video as, “Nice punjabi bro @chadwick59. oh chal yaar chaliye”. Indian batsman Suresh Raina could not stop his laughter after watching the video as he commented, “Hahaha” on it, while former India fast bowler Praveen Kumar also burst out laughing and commented, “Hahaha…jatt power”.

Maratha Arabians registered victories in their previous two matches against Team Abu Dhabi and Qalandars respectively. In Group B, Maratha Arabians lead the points table after two victories from three matches, with Qalandars at the second spot with one win.

However, Yuvraj Singh has failed to make a mark for the Maratha Arabians, as he scored 6 and 14 runs in the previous two matches. He was not included in the team for their last match against Team Abu Dhabi.