New Delhi: Former India all-rounder Yuvraj Singh brought back the memories of the days when mobile phones were not in use like it is today.

Yuvraj shared a rare picture on his social media accounts where he, along with V.V.S. Laxman, Virender Sehwag and Ashish Nehra, can be seen talking on public telephones on their tour of Sri Lanka.

“When your parents don’t pay your mobile phone bill after a bad performance. Throwback to days without mobile phones,” Yuvraj captioned the post.

When your parents don’t pay your mobile phone bill after a bad performance 😆! #throwback to days without 📱😇 @virendersehwag @VVSLaxman281 pic.twitter.com/qF8LIUCSt6 — yuvraj singh (@YUVSTRONG12) May 24, 2020

Harbhajan reacted to the post and queried: “Free call?”

“Calling card Sri Lanka to India ! Hanji mata I’ve reached and Ashu (Nehra) probably saying Abey sun, i’ve reached ab main match ke baad phone karunga! Chal bye,” Yuvraj replied.

The former India all-rounder had recently nominated Sachin Tendulkar, Harbhajan and Rohit Sharma for the “keep it up” challenge. In the challenge, he vowed to stay at home as long as possible to ensure limiting the spread of coronavirus while juggling the ball.

“In these challenging times, I am committed to staying at home to prevent the spread of COVID-19 and will KeepItUp as long as it is required,” he had said in the caption to the video.

The elegant left-handed batsman retired from international cricket in 2019 after representing India in 40 Tests, 304 ODIs and 58 T20Is.

IANS