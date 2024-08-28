Kolkata: Lucknow Super Giants are set to appoint former India speedster Zaheer Khan as their mentor ahead of the IPL mega auction.

The appointment marks the return of the 45-year-old left-arm pacer to the IPL fold after two years, having been associated with five-time champions Mumbai Indians from 2018-2022.

A formal unveiling is scheduled at the RPSG Group Headquarters here Wednesday.

“Zaheer has been appointed as team mentor and the unveiling will happen later today,” sources told PTI.

Zaheer will thus take up the role left vacant by Gautam Gambhir last year when he went to join his former franchise Kolkata Knight Riders and guided them to the IPL title in 2024. Gambhir is now the Indian head coach.

At Mumbai Indians, Zaheer first served as the director of cricket before taking on the role of head of global development.

LSG currently do not have a bowling coach after the departure of South African speedster Morne Morkel, who has joined Gambhir’s coaching staff.

It is learnt that Zaheer will also be involved in scouting and player-development programme during the off season.

Before his coaching career, Zaheer played for three IPL teams — Mumbai Indians, Royal Challengers Bangalore, and Delhi Daredevils.

Over 10 seasons, Zaheer appeared in 100 matches for these teams, claiming 102 wickets with an economy rate of 7.58.

His final appearance in the IPL was in 2017 when he captained the Delhi Daredevils, after which he retired from all forms of cricket.

LSG have Justin Langer as head coach with the Australian replacing Andy Flower before the last IPL as he is set to continue with his deputies Lance Klusener and Adam Voges.