Baripada: Tigress Zeenat, which migrated from Similipal National Park to Rajabasa and Chiabandi forests in Jharkhand, has spread fear among the nearby villagers as it has been roaming in the forests for the past 10 days and has preyed upon a bull recently. Startled by her presence, villagers of the bordering areas of Jharkhand have fled the forests and have since avoided outdoor activities. Anganwadi centres in the area have remained closed for 10 days as locals prefer to stay indoors.

Eyewitnesses reported seeing Zeenat feeding on the bull’s carcass. When forest officials arrived at the scene, the tigress disappeared into the dense forests, making her movements difficult to track in the rugged terrain. Reports indicate that Zeenat crossed Similipal’s boundaries December 9, entering Jharkhand’s Chakulia range. She has been sighted in Rajabasa and Chiabandi forests, where villagers, alarmed by her growls, abandoned their cattle-grazing activities. Following the bull’s killing, Zeenat disappeared into the forests upon spotting forest officials. Zeenat and another tigress, Jamuna, were relocated to Similipal as part of a conservation project. Experts believe that the tigresses may have struggled to adapt to their new environment, possibly due to encounters with elephants.

According to environmentalist Sanjukta Basa, “The tigresses might have felt threatened which prompted them to leave Similipal in search of new territories.” While Zeenat now roams in Jharkhand’s rura forests, Jamuna has reportedly migrated to Kuldiha Wildlife Sanctuary in Balasore district. The lack of prey in these areas, coupled with increasing unrest among local villagers, has led experts to recommend tranquilising Zeenat and relocating her to a safer habitat. Basa warned that without timely intervention, both the tigresses and local communities could face adverse consequences. Critics have pointed out significant flaws in the relocation process. They argue that the absence of acclimatisation enclosures before the release of the tigresses into Similipal contributed to their failure to adapt to the new habitat. Former wildlife conservationist Bhanumitra Acharya stated that the tigresses should have been kept in acclimatisation enclosures for two to three months to familiarise themselves with the new environment and prey base. Forest officials are currently tracking the tigresses using radio collars.

However, the effectiveness of the relocation mission, intended to improve genetic diversity among Similipal’s tigers, has come under scrutiny. Principal Chief Conservator of Forests (PCCF) Prem Kumar Jha described the migration as a natural process, expressing hope that both tigresses would eventually return to Similipal. Nonetheless, wildlife enthusiasts have criticised the handling of the relocation effort, calling for better planning and execution in future conservation initiatives.