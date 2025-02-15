Mumbai: Prime Video has come up with another original young adult series, Ziddi Girls. Produced by Pritish Nandy under the banner of Pritish Nandy Communications, Ziddi Girls has been created by Rangita Pritish Nandy and Ishita Pritish Nandy.

The eight-episode series features Atiya Tara Nayak, Umang Bhadana, Zaina Ali, Deeya Damini, and Anupriya Caroli as the lead.

Creators of the series, Rangita, and Ishita Pritish Nandy, said, “Prime Video and we go very far back with the much successful and international Emmy nominated ‘Four More Shots Please!’, another story about female friendships set in the lonely city of Mumbai. If you thought that’s the extent of sisterhood celebrating narratives we can tell, here comes Ziddi Girls to show you that we’ve only just begun. Ziddi Girls is a series about 5 young girls searching for their identity and an anchor in life-enriching friendships in Delhi. Spirited as they are, young as they are, even foolish some would say— Ziddi Girls captures them on an unforgettable journey of discovery and stubborn courage. After all, what are we, if not those who stand by our beliefs, and our faith? Catch these very lovely young women on Prime Video February 27.”

Nikhil Madhok, Head of Originals, Prime Video India added, “At Prime Video, we take great pride in offering an eclectic range of stories that speak to diverse audiences across every walk of life. Our commitment is to empower creators who craft narratives that are authentic, impactful, and truly resonate with viewers”.

Nikhil Madhok further revealed, “ Ziddi Girls captures the essence of the modern-day journey of self-discovery, presenting a fresh, empowering female perspective on the trials and triumphs of adulthood. This story delves into the complexities of our characters’ personal lives, showcasing their unwavering strength and determination to persevere. We are grateful to the Pritish Nandy and the Pritish Nandy Communications team for their visionary contribution in bringing this series to life. We believe Ziddi Girls will entertain, inspire, and engage audiences profoundly.”

Ziddi Girls is set to premiere on Prime Video February 27, 2025.

IANS