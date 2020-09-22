In astrology, the movement of planets is believed to create ‘auspicious’ as well as ‘inauspicious’ times. These times are a part and parcel of our daily lives. This horoscope may help you in successfully achieving your daily plans.

Today’s horoscope predicts jobs, business, transactions, relationships with family and friends, health and auspicious and inauspicious events that are about to occur throughout the day.

Taurus

Today will be a great day for you, will get success in business. Light expenses will remain. The day indicates more labour in connection with work. The family life of married people will be beautiful and you will make your household life happy with your creativity while for lovers it can be a bit stressful.

Cancer

Today will be an excellent day for you. Prudence and seriousness will be seen in the household life of married people. People in love will be very aware of their love and will accept their mistakes. You will feel very emotional. Light expenses will remain.

Leo

Today will be a great day for you. You can bring a big gift for your mother-in-law. There will be happiness in the family. Today will be a good day for land related matters. Success will prevail in works. However, some expenses will remain. Competition will be seen in connection with work. The household life of married people will be full of ups and downs. People in love will maintain honesty in their relationship and will give a gift to their beloved.

Pisces

Today will be a good day for you. In respect of work, the day will be good as per expectations. Life partner in married family life can disturb you. People who are in love will spend the day very well and will carry their love forward. Your health will improve and with good income, you will try to buy something new.