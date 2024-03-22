New Delhi: Zomato Co-founder and CEO Deepinder Goyal has tied the knot with Mexican entrepreneur Grecia Munoz, sources confirmed Friday.

Goyal married Munoz a “couple of months” ago and returned to India from their honeymoon last month.

Munoz has been in India running her own startup in the luxury consumer products space, sources told IANS.

She earlier worked as a model in Mexico but has turned into an entrepreneur.

The couple was yet to make their wedding official.

However, Munoz’s Instagram profile sparked some conversation.

Her bio on Instagram stated that she is “now at home in India”. Earlier, she had shared some pictures of popular locations in Delhi.

“Glimpses of my new life at my new home,” wrote Munoz.

