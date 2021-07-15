Mumbai: The much-awaited initial public offering (IPO) of online food delivery platform Zomato witnessed a healthy response from retail investors and was fully subscribed.

Data available on BSE showed that the issue got subscribed 1.05 times at the end of the first day of the IPO. The issue period continues till July 16.

By the end of the IPO market Wednsday, the shares earmarked for the qualified institutional buyers (QIBs) were subscribed 0.98 times, while those of non-institutional investors was subscribed nearly 0.13 times and that of the retail individual investors (RIIs) was subscribed 2.69 times.

The shares for employees were subscribed 0.18 times.

The largest IPO of the year, Zomato opened Wednesday at Rs 72-76 per share.

Tuesday, the company said that it has raised Rs 4,196 crore from several prominent institutional investors as part of an anchor book allocation. It has allocated 55.2 crore equity shares, to anchor investors, at a price of Rs 76 per share.

The Singapore government, BlackRock, Goldman Sachs, and the Abu Dhabi Investment Authority, among others, were the participants in the anchor book.

Analysts noted that along with global investors, the anchor portion witnessed strong participation from domestic mutual funds.

The issue comprises an offer for sale of Rs 375 crore by the Info Edge and a fresh issue worth Rs 9,000 crore.

The Book Running Lead Managers for the IPO are Kotak Mahindra Capital Company Ltd, Morgan Stanley India Company Pvt Ltd, Credit Suisse Securities(India) Private Ltd, BofA Securities India Ltd and Citigroup Global Markets India Private Ltd.

IANS