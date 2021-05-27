New Delhi: Video conferencing platform Zoom Thursday announced that it has unveiled two new features on Apple’s latest iPad Pro models — support for Apple’s Center Stage and expanded Gallery View.

The new features will help users better participate in calls, potentially stave off video fatigue, and better connect over Zoom, the company said in a statement.

Center Stage, new to Apple’s 11-inch and 12.9-inch iPad Pro models, uses the ultrawide front camera and Machine Learning (ML) to keep users in the frame as they move, allowing them to go hands-free or move about during a video call.

With support for Center Stage, users can participate more naturally in Zoom video calls, the company said.

They do not have to worry whether they’re out of frame during a workout, teaching a class or celebrating with friends and family over Zoom, it added.

Center Stage support is currently only available on Zoom 5.6.6, scheduled to hit the App Store this week, or later on the 11-inch (third generation) and the 12.9-inch (fifth generation) 2021 iPad Pro.

The company has expanded Gallery View across all iPad models, but those using Zoom on the 12.9-inch iPad Pro can see even more of their fellow meeting participants.

Previous iPad models can display up to 25 video tiles in Gallery View, but those using Zoom on the 12.9-inch iPad Pro can now see up to 48 video tiles (6A-8 in Landscape Mode), allowing them to better connect in large meetings.

Many iPad models are also getting expanded Gallery View and those users will see a few additional participants on a single screen, depending on the device, the company said.

To bring more or fewer people into view on any iPad, simply pinch the display with two fingers to zoom in and out.

Previous and new iPad models will get expanded Gallery View based on the display size; the ability to see 48 tiles in Gallery View is currently only available on the 12.9-inch 2021 iPad Pro.