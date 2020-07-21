New Delhi: Online video conferencing company Zoom has said it will set up a new technology centre in Bangalore and start hiring very soon in India to support local and global growth. Zoom is also planning to expand its data centre capacity to support its growth in India.

“In India we grew 67-times. Worldwide usage has gone up a lot. We need to scale the team as well. Based on our experience, India has one of the best talents to tap in, that’s the reason to expand our technology centre in India,” Zoom president of Engineering and Products, Velchamy Sankarligam told reporters. He said ‘Zoom Video Communications’ is looking at different areas to expand in India.

“On the research and development side, we are looking at devops (software development and IT operations). This is basically running the whole Zoom service (for) which will need operations engineers, automation engineers, database engineers, automation engineers, a lot of those skills,” Sankarligam said.

Zoom is planning to bring IT operations into India which will include application development and desktop managed services.

“Along with that, we are also bringing business operations in India which include legal, human resource — some of these operations we are expanding into India as well. In addition, we are expanding Information security in India. Expansion is starting right now. We will start hiring very soon,” Sankarligam said.