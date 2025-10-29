Guwahati: In a moment filled with emotion and reverence, Garima Saikia Garg, wife of the late singer Zubeen Garg, Wednesday immersed his ashes in the River Brahmaputra, accompanied by family members including Garg’s sister Palmee Borthakur.

The solemn ritual marked yet another poignant chapter in the state’s collective farewell to one of its most beloved cultural icons.

Meanwhile, even as Assam continues to mourn the loss of Zubeen Garg, his final cinematic creation, ‘Roi Roi Binale,’ is inching closer to release — a project the artiste had passionately nurtured until his last days.

Though Zubeen Garg is no longer here to see it unfold, his admirers across the state have taken it upon themselves to ensure that his dream reaches the big screen. With no formal promotional campaign in place, ordinary citizens have turned promoters and publicists for the film.

From remote villages to urban centres, walls, markets and vehicles are now covered with hand-pasted posters of ‘Roi Roi Binale.’

Youth groups, fan clubs and cultural organisations have launched grassroots campaigns, organising street announcements, social media promotions and community screenings in anticipation of the release.

“We are doing this not merely as fans, but as Assamese people keeping Zubeen da’s vision alive,” said a volunteer in Jorhat, as hundreds joined hands in a statewide poster drive.

Cinema hall owners, too, have stepped forward to pay tribute to the artist who played a defining role in reviving Assamese cinema over the past two decades.

Several theatres are reportedly planning special screenings and memorial events around the film’s premiere.

For countless admirers, ‘Roi Roi Binale’ is more than just another movie — it represents the enduring heartbeat of Zubeen Garg. “This film is a piece of his soul. Every Assamese should watch it,” said a Guwahati resident.

As anticipation builds, ‘Roi Roi Binale’ has evolved into a people’s movement — a collective homage to the man whose voice and vision transformed Assam’s cultural landscape. The movie is set for release October 31.