Berhampur: Silk city’s damsel Tanisha has made it to the final round of ‘Miss and Mister Teen India Ramp Show’.

The youngest daughter of Pradeep Kumar Mishra and Saudamini Mishra of Arabind Nagar here, 15-year-old Tanisha achieved the feat after participating in the semifinals which was conducted at hotel in New Delhi.

Tanisha made it to Delhi ramp walk event after competing successfully in the first round of the event in Bhubaneswar.

The judges for the semifinals were ramp guru Sambit Bose, actor Asmit Patel and organiser Pushkar Meheta. Two hundred contestants from different parts of the country took part in the semifinals.

According to Tanisha’s family members, Tanisha will now attend a grooming session conducted by the organisers in New Delhi July 31 onwards for the finals which will be held, August 9.

Tanisha’s achievement is no mean feat according to friends, relatives and neighbours. They are hoping that Tanisha emerges winner in the finals.

