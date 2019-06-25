Kapil Dev led the Indian cricket team to their maiden World Cup triumph June 25, 1983, 36 years ago on this day. Team India had stunned the entire world by lifting the World Cup trophy, thrashing the West Indies by 43 runs in the final at Lord’s.

It was the 1983 World Cup win which boosted Indian cricket in the true sense. People say that the golden era of Indian cricket started under the captaincy of Sourav Ganguly and MS Dhoni, but the foundation was laid down by cricket legend Kapil Dev, under whom India raised their cricketing flag high by winning World Cup on this day in 1983.

The official Twitter handle of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) shared a picture of delighted Kapil Dev receiving the World Cup 1983 trophy.

Kapil Dev and his men played some stupendous cricket, when the odds seemed entirely against them. Even after losing the toss in the high-voltage final against the twice-champions the West Indies, the Indian side played courageously.

The Indian playing XI was consisted of Krishnamachari Srikkanth, Sunil Gavaskar, Sandeep Patil, Kapil Dev, Mohinder Amarnath, Yashpal Sharma, Roger Binny, Syed Kirmani, Madan Lal, Kirti Azad and Balwinder Sandhu.

After being asked to bat, India put up a total of just 183 runs in 54.4 overs (the World Cup was then played on the 60-over an inning format).

But, Mohinder Amarnath came as shocker for the West Indies and took three crucial wickets, which led to their submission at a score of 140. Amarnath was the man of the match of the nail-biting contest.

Presently, the Indian team led by Virat Kohli is playing some tremendous cricket in the ongoing World Cup 2019. The side is ranked third in points table. After beating Afghanistan, India will lock horns with the West Indies on June 27 in Old Trafford.