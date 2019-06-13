Baripada: Unfilled vacancies have been a cause of concern for the students of North Orissa University (NOU) at Takatpur in Baripada. The posts of lecturers in 10 departments and non-teaching staff have not been filled up.

Senior citizens, intellectuals and members of various organisations took up the matter with Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik and Higher Education Minister Arun Kumar Sahu and NOU Vice Chancellor Pradip Kumar Chand Tuesday. They were requested to immediately fill up the posts.

In their letter, they pointed out that the government had sanctioned 50 regular lecturer posts in 10 PG departments like Odia, English, Education, Mathematics, Computer Science, Business Administration and Zoology. But no lecturers have been appointed.

In the 2019 academic session, the university authorities have declared the departments as self-financing, and have issued a notification for admission.

“It is unfortunate that students will have to spend more for self-financing courses, and will lose the chance to do MPhil and PhD,” they said.

Although an advertisement was issued inviting applications for the posts of non-teaching staff, no appointments were made.

PNN