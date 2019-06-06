Berhampur: Berhampur police have arrested another five men from Balugaon and Koraput railway stations in connection with the murder of Congress’ Aska MLA candidate Manoj Jena. Two knives and two handguns along with three motorcycles used in the murder have also been seized from them.

The police also have issued a lookout circular against prime accused Bhagwan Sahu, sources in the police said.

The cops had earlier arrested history-sheeter Ganesh Nayak alias Bulu and Hrusikesh Patra June 1 following a brief encounter in connection with this case.

It may be mentioned here that Jena was murdered while he was on his way to his village in Nuagaon for preparation of counting of votes May 22 evening. At least four motorcycle-borne miscreants had fired at the 37-year-old Congress leader in Lanjipalli area under Baidyanathpur police station limits in Ganjam district. After firing, the miscreants had also slit his throat injuring him grievously.

He was admitted to MKCG Medical College and Hospital in Berhampur and then shifted to a private hospital in Bhubaneswar, but succumbed to his injuries May 24.

Police had seized a revolver and a motorcycle, suspected to have been used by the assailants, near Golantara road. They also had arrested 12 men, including seven from Aska, three from Bhanjanagar and two from Bhubaneswar, for interrogation. Further, the cops has issued a lookout circular against seven men in connection with the incident to block their bids to sneak into other states apart from requesting banks to freeze their accounts.