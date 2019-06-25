Manchester: Fans of MS Dhoni were enraged and did not even spare cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar and trolled him over his remarks about the former India skipper following the World Cup 2019 clash with Afghanistan.

Sachin Tendulkar was critical of MS Dhoni’s 52-ball 28 runs which slowed the run-rate for India. Sachin Tendulkar also suggestedMS Dhoni’s partnership with Kedar Jadhavwas slow and they lacked positive intent.

However, MS Dhoni fans were quick to defend their icon and didn’t spare Tendulkar for his comments. India managed to pull off a win, though Afghanistan ran them ragged right till the last over of the match.

“I felt slightly disappointed, it could have been much better. I was also not happy with the partnership between Kedar and Dhoni, it was very slow. We batted 34 overs of spin bowling and scored 119 runs. This was one area where we didn’t look comfortable at all. There was no positive intent,” Tendulkar was quoted.

Tendulkar’s comments did not go among Dhoni’s fans which opened up several comparisons between both the cricketers. Interestingly, some fans also compared Sachin Tendulkar and MS Dhoni’s biopics.

Check out the fan’s tweets to defend MS Dhoni here:

The same man that won you the World Cup which you couldn't win in your whole career with one of the best Indian players around. Sachin acting like he was some big hitter, man used to struggle in his 90s. Someone should pull up his strike rate when he's been in the 90s🤦🏽‍♂️ #Dhoni🐐 pic.twitter.com/hCVQ5aBI9h — Nim (@Nirmal_A) June 24, 2019

1) audience watching

MS Dhoni : The untold story 2) audience watching

Sachin: A billion dreams pic.twitter.com/FybWGp9m17 — Neeche Se Topper (@NeecheSeTopper) June 24, 2019