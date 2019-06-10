Mumbai: Sources have it that superstar Hrithik Roshan’s sister Sunaina Roshan is undergoing a critical watch for the coming 24 hours. Sunaina has been facing issues with her psychological condition, bipolar disorder and her condition has deteriorated over the past few days.

Considering the situation being very critical, Sunaina is under the critical watch and observation of the doctors. The condition of Sunaina was not unknown to the world but it definitely is a stressing concern for the whole Roshan family.

Lately, Sunaina has been calling people out due to her condition which made us very concerned. Now, with the news of her deteriorated condition, we wish Sunaina gets well and sound soon.