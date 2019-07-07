Bhadrak: Amid allegations of irregularities in MGNREGS, there has been a mismatch of data officially available and those uploaded on websites about its implementation in Bhadrak, a report said.

The labour-intensive scheme has allegedly run aground in the district. The scheme is said to be continuing to some extent due to work under housing schemes.

The MGNREGS was aimed at creating jobs for 100 days to daily wagers, but it seems the scheme has not been effective in ensuring work to the poor. The scheme has allegedly existed in records only.

It was learnt that Rs 31 crore has been spent under MGNREGS in 2018-19 in the district. Of it, Rs 23 crore has been paid to unskilled labourers towards wages and in the form of assistance. Besides, Rs 7 crore was spent towards purchase of various safety materials for labourers.

An official report says, about 80 per cent of the fund was spent on creating jobs for unskilled labourers through housing schemes.

Websites relating to MGNREGS and housing claimed that after completion of housing schemes, labourers engaged in it have been issued further notices without making any indication about their wages.

However, in reality, hundreds of MGNREGS beneficiaries have filed their complaints about their wages at the ombudsman office at the DRDA.

Such scenario speaks volumes about how the MGNREGS is being executed in the district.

“Now question arises how labourers are being notified about work after completion of houses. How they are paid their wages? There is no monitoring on how MGNREGS is being carried out,” said Bikash Jena, a social activist.

7092 families belonging to SC and 396 belonging to ST and 38,132 families of other categories have been provided work in 2018-19.

A total of 45,620 families were provided work under MGNREGS. According to the 2011 census, the district has 3,29,771 families. About 90 percent of them lives in rural areas.

As per official records, only 15 per cent of the families have got job scope under MGNREGS.

IAY scheme was brought under MGNREGS in 214 so as to provide work to the labourers.

In 2018-19, only 65 beneficiaries have got 100-day work in the district.

PD, Madhusudan Mishra said that the MGNREGS work will be reviewed and steps will be taken accordingly.

