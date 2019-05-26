Golamunda (Kalahandi):In a heart-rending incident, a minor girl was killed while five others, including her friends, were left with serious injuries, after a tree uprooted and fell on them at Ghatia village under Golamunda block in Kalahandi district Sunday.

The deceased has been identified as Kamalini Rana, 13, daughter of Sonu Rana, of the same village.

According to sources, Kamalini was collecting mangoes along with five others when gusty winds uprooted the tree which fell on them in the afternoon.

While Kamalini died on the spot, the five injured Yusub Naik, 12, Bhumisuta Rana, 12, Sabitri, 17, Meghanjali, 12, and Bhajamana Majhi, 66, were admitted to the Dharmagarh hospital.

The incident has spread shockwaves in the area.