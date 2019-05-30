Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik has expressed inability to attend the swearing-in ceremony of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his council of ministers.

However, the Chief Minister has conveyed his good wishes to Modi and his Council of Ministers.

According to sources in the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO), the newly elected members of the 16th Odisha Legislative Assembly will take oath Thursday.

The Chief Minister, being the leader of the House, will remain present during the occasion.

As a result, Patnaik will not be able to visit Delhi tomorrow to attend the swearing-in ceremony of Prime Minister Modi and his Council of Ministers, a release from the CM office here said.

Incidentally, Patnaik had also invited Prime Minister Narendra Modi to his swearing-in ceremony held Wednesday but the Prime Minister could not turn up and instead greeted Patnaik on Twitter on assuming the Chief Minister post for the fifth time in a row.

