Hyderabad: South beauty Kajal Aggarwal is quite active on social networking site Instagram. She posts pictures of her day to day life to keep fans updated.

Recently, the Singham actress shared a no make-up picture that has been going viral. It is the post that she captioned on the picture that is making fans love her more.

Her captions read: People can’t discover themselves anymore. Perhaps because we live in a world crazed by physical attraction or because social media has swallowed up our self esteem in whom and what it glorifies. Billions of rupees are spent on cosmetics and beauty products that promise you the prefect body. Narcissism seems to exist everywhere. Between those lines, we try to join the crowd or feel left out. Yet the only way we can truly be happy is when we start accepting who we are rather than defining or carving a different image for ourselves. Although makeup beautifies our outer persona, does it build our character and define who we are? True beauty lies, in accepting ourselves for how lovely we are. ‘

Kajal is a well known face down South and is known for movies like Magadheera and Arya 2. She was recently seen in Sita and will be next seen in Kangana Ranaut’s ‘Queen’ Telugu remake.