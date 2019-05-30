London: Ben Stokes (89, 79b, 9×4; 2/12) starred in all departments as England began their quest to win the World Cup with a 104-run thrashing of South Africa in the tournament opener at the Oval on Thursday.

The all-rounder led the scoresheet in England’s 311/8, held a brilliant catch in the outfield as the hosts won with 61 balls left. Jofra Archer (3/27) did the early damage with the ball to make the chase difficult for the Proteas.

Barbados-born Archer, who only qualified for England in March, made his presence felt even before he had taken a wicket with a bouncer that beat Hashim Amla for pace and crashed into the grille of the helmet, with the veteran opener retiring hurt on five. Archer then reduced the Proteas to 44/2.

Aiden Markram edged to Joe Root at slip and South Africa captain Faf du Plessis fell for just five when he top-edged a hook to long leg.

But Quinton de Kock (68, 74b, 6×4, 2×6) kept the Proteas in the hunt, although the opener was lucky when on 25 he played ball from leg-spinner Adil Rashid onto his stumps only for the bails to stay put. The dashing left-hander went on to complete a 58-ball fifty but holed out off fast bowler Liam Plunkett (2/37).

Rassie van der Dussen (50, 61b, 4×4, 1×6) then scored a half century without pressing on when he miscued Archer to mid-on. His exit saw Amla return with South Africa struggling at 167/6 in the 32nd over.

The game was all but up for South Africa when a back-pedalling and diving Stokes held a brilliant one-handed catch in the deep to dismiss Andile Phehlukwayo.

Stokes was one of four England batsmen who got to 50 on a tricky surface, with captain Eoin Morgan (57, 60b, 4×4, 3×6), Jason Roy (54, 53b, 8×4) and Root (51, 59b, 5×4) all out soon after reaching the landmark.

England lost a wicket second ball before Roy and Root shared a stand of 106 that was equalled by Morgan and Stokes. Du Plessis opted to field despite being without injured spearhead Dale Steyn and took the unorthodox decision to give leg-spinner Tahir the first over. The 40-year-old, the oldest player in the tournament, struck second ball dismissing Jonny Bairstow.

Roy and Root repaired the damage but were dismissed when well set as England lost two wickets for four runs in four balls to be 111/3. Lungi Ngidi (3/66) was the most effective bowler for the Proteas.

Brief scores: England 311/8 (Ben Stokes 89, Eoin Morgan 57, Jason Roy 54, Joe Root 51; Lungi Ngidi 3/66) bt South Africa 207 (Quinton de Kock 68, Rassie van der Dussen 50; Jofra Archer 3/27) by 104 runs.

A Tahir feat

London: South Africa’s Imran Tahir Thursday became the first spinner to bowl the first over in a World Cup match during the tournament-opener against hosts England, here. Tahir deceived Jonny Bairstow with a googly in the first over. In the 1992 World Cup, New Zealand off-spinner Dipak Patel had bowled the second over during a match against Australia. Tahir (40 years and 64 days) also became the oldest South African to play in a World Cup match. The previous record was held by his compatriot Omar Henry (40 years and 39 days).