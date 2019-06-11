3. Irrfan Khan: The actor during high-school days took tuitions for a little extra income and earned Rs. 25 for each student in Jaipur. He saved it to buy a bicycle for himself.

4. Arjun Kapoor: Did you know that Arjun Kapoor’s first job in the film industry was of an assistant director in Nikhil Advani’s ‘Kal Ho Naa Ho’ in 2003. He was just 18 at that time and earned Rs 35,000 for the job which he gave to his parents to open a bank account.

5. Sonam Kapoor: This fashion diva was served everything on a silver platter. But, despite this, she started working as an assistant director with Sanjay Leela Bhansali for the movie Black (2005) and was paid Rs 3000 monthly. She used the money for travelling.