Berhampur: Nearly one-and-a-half lakh people live on the outskirts of Berhampur Municipal Corporation (BeMC), but they are not a part of the civic body. Several slums have also come up around the city.

They have been demanding inclusion of their areas in the civic body for long. Now, they suggest that their areas be included in the BeMC through an ordinance.

The areas, which have been out of the purview of the civic body, are in Nimakhandi, Lochapada and Bhabanipur panchayats. Lochapada panchayat is very close to the BeMC area.

Several slum areas like Siddharthanagar, Vijayanagar, Basudevnagar, Goutamnagar, Rajibnagar, Nilachalnagar, Alakapuri, Gobindanagar and Bank Colony in Bhabanipur panchayat are close to the BeMc area.

People of these areas have long been agitating for their inclusion in the BeMC, but no step has been taken in this regard as yet. They have also formed an action committee to carry forward their demand.

They argued that after inclusion of their areas in the civic body, they will see faster development of the basic amenities.

Ahead of the civic body and panchayat polls, they suggested that the government bring an ordinance for inclusion of their areas on the outskirts in the BeMC.

