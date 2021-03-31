Bhubaneswar: Forest and Environment Minister Bikram Keshari Arukha informed the Assembly Tuesday that the state government felled around 1.85 crore trees to pave way for road constructions.

The data was tabled by the minister in a written reply to a question posed by BJP MLA Mohan Majhi. The minister said that altogether 1,85,00,748 trees were felled in Odisha between 2010-11 to 2020-21.

The highest of 62.03 lakh trees were cut in 2015-16 while 2019-20 saw felling of 26.77 lakh trees for expansion of road connectivity in the state. The government has also spent Rs 66.17 crore on felling of trees and planting of saplings.

According to the data presented by Arukha, the government, besides felling trees, also planted a total of 29,83,573 trees. He said that these trees were felled alongside the roads for expansion of these roads.

He said that the trees are felled as per demands raised by the development agencies involved in such projects.

“As per the Forest (Conservation) Act 1980, the government gives task to such agencies of planting double the trees cut down during such exercise or give the equivalent funds to the government for such losses. After the expansions are done trees are planted alongside the roads,” he said.

PNN