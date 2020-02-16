Hartford: Multiple people were shot at a Connecticut nightclub, leaving one person dead, police said early Sunday.

Preliminary information indicated four others were wounded, Hartford police Lt. Paul Cicero told The Associated Press.

In a tweet posted around 3 am, police described the location as a nightclub in Hartford’s South End. Cicero confirmed the shooting took place inside the Majestic Lounge on Franklin Avenue.

A phone call to the number listed on Majestic Lounge’s Facebook pages was not answered.

Further details, including information about the shooter and the condition of those wounded, weren’t immediately available.

Just before 4:30 am, Cicero said police were still in the early stages of investigating and there were “a lot of moving parts.”

There wasn’t much more information available by 5:45 am, and he said police would likely be at the scene for hours.

