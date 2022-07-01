Balasore: Amid festivity and celebrations on the auspicious occasion of Rath Yatra, a devotee died while eight others sustained critical injuries Friday after a chariot with the deities came in contact with an 11 KV live wire at Gudikhala mutt under Basta police limits in Balasore district. The deceased has been identified as Anil Kumar Sahu of Agarpada village. The eight injured have suffered serious burn injuries and are currently undergoing treatment at a hospital here.

Sources said that the locals were participating in the Rath Yatra of the deities organised at Gudikhala mutt. As per ritual, the chariot pulling started amid the participation of a large number of devotees. This incidentally was the first time that devotees were allowed after a break of two years due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Unfortunately, the metal crest of the chariot came in contact with the high tension line, leaving nine persons injured at the spot. People were flung apart when the chariot came in contact with the wire. All the victims were rushed to Basta hospital in an ambulance. However, Anil was declared dead on arrival at the healthcare facility.